The Hilarious Moment Queen Elizabeth Insists on Using Sword to Cut Cake: 'This Is More Unusual'
The monarch was joined by Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at a special reception on Friday
Queen Elizabeth showed off some royal flair during a recent outing with Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
On Friday evening, the three senior royal women took part in a special reception with volunteers who are organizing next year's Platinum Jubilee, which will mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
During the festivities, the Queen, 95, was also called upon to cut a celebratory cake - which she chose to do with a large ceremonial sword.
"I don't think this is going to work," joked Camilla, 73, in a video posted by Sky News reporter Thomas Newton.
As she prepared to cut into the confection, the monarch went on to playfully wave off a suggestion that she use something different for the task at hand.
"I know there is," she said in response to a reminder that there was a knife available to her. "This is something that is more unusual." Her quip brought smiles and laughs from Kate, 39, Camilla, and the rest of the crowd.
"That looks very good," she added after cutting a slice with the help of Camilla.
The Queen's sense of humor was also on display earlier in the day, as she posed for a group photograph with a handful of world leaders in honor of the G7 summit.
"Are you supposed to look as if you're enjoying yourself?" she joked as the group posed together, drawing a laugh from the leaders.
"Yes," replied U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "We have been enjoying ourselves in spite of appearances."
Earlier on Friday, Kate spent time with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as the pair visited an elementary school in Hayle, Cornwall.
They joined the children in a classroom, and as they fed their rabbits, talked with teachers and met educators and experts in childhood development for a roundtable discussion.
When Kate and Dr. Biden first walked in, the children were perhaps too excited, as they were greeted by silence. "They've scared to death," the first lady joked as Kate said it was "the quietest class I've ever been to."
Dr. Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, are in the U.K. for the Group of Seven summit. Before their trip comes to an, the Queen will host the Bidens for tea at Windsor Castle.