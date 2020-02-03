Hilarious Moment Prince William Is Called 'Beautiful Too' While Next to Kate Middleton on Red Carpet

Prince William and Kate Middleton

It wasn’t just Kate Middleton who dazzled on the red carpet at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards on Sunday — Prince William also made quite the entrance!

As the royal couple walked into the glamorous event, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, onlookers reacted to how beautiful the Duchess of Cambridge looked in her head-turning gold-and-white Alexander McQueen gown.

As William and Kate made their way down the red carpet, guests called out compliments to the princess.

“Oh my goodness,” one woman can be heard saying on a video captured at the event by onlooker Maciek Zielinski. Another woman said: “Kate, you look beautiful!”

“Kate, you look beautiful!” Zielinski echoed, as others chimed in.

Then, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reached the direct line of sight of the video, Zielinski called out, “So do you, Will!”

With that, the prince immediately flashed an unexpected smile and nodded as he and his wife burst into laughter.

“You know that time I made @kensingtonroyal laugh??? Oh yeah…tonight at @ee @bafta ❤ #eebaftas🤵,” the video was captioned on Zielinski’s Instagram account.

Adhering to the sustainable fashion guide created by the London College of Fashion’s Centre for Sustainability, asking guests to re-wear, rent or buy vintage, Kate opted for the Alexander McQueen, which she previously wore the dress during a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia. The royal mom of three topped off the ensemble with a necklace and earrings from Van Cleef and Arpels — that cost over $15,000 — as well as gold Jimmy Choo heels.

The couple’s glamorous night out has become somewhat of a royal tradition in recent years, this time marking the fourth consecutive year they have attended the ceremony, and also William’s 10th anniversary as president.

During his opening speech at the prestigious awards ceremony, Prince William pointedly addressed the lack of diversity in the awards nominations — and assured that the organization would be reviewing their voting process following this year’s show.

“Both here in the U.K. and in many other countries across the world we are lucky to have incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and technicians – men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film,” the royal said.

“Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process – that simply cannot be right in this day and age!”