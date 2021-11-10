Prince George Ate a Live Ant Like a 'Hero,' Reveals Adventurer Bear Grylls: 'His Eyes Lit Up'

Bear Grylls shared more about his 2019 encounter with Prince George during an appearance on Good Morning Britain Tuesday

Prince George isn't afraid to try something new!

When Bear Grylls appeared on Good Morning Britain Tuesday, he looked back on his August 2019 encounter with the young prince, who the British adventurer said was a "little hero" for eating a live ant.

The moment happened at the King's Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight when George's grandmother Carole Middleton invited Grylls over to meet the prince, a huge fan.

Grylls, 47, explained that he didn't "really mean" to encourage George to eat an ant that day, but the moment presented itself and he couldn't resist.

Prince George Prince George | Credit: SplashNews.com

"And so we were chatting, and he was down here, and just as we were chatting a stream of ants went across his feet, and him and me looked at them, he looked at me with those amazed wide eyes, and I said, 'Come on, we've got to eat one,' " Grylls recalled in a clip from GMB published by The Mirror UK. "And he said 'Oh really?' and we ate."

"It was a privilege to give the future King his first ant, and his eyes lit up as they do with anyone when they're out in the wild and they face a few fears and they overcome them, so good for him," Grylls said. "What a little hero."

Grylls ended up winning the Regatta that day, and mentioned George's survivalist milestone during the awards ceremony.