Here's Why Pippa Middleton's Custom Christening Dress Looked Familiar

When Pippa Middleton showed off her baby bump at the royal christening of Prince Louis on Monday, she did so in a vintage-style dress — in a style familiar from another recent royal event.

The dress, a pale blue silk crepe de chine pleated design by the Italian-born, London-based designer Alessandra Rich, was custom-made to fit the expectant mom perfectly.

“This is first time Pippa has worn the label and we are delighted — she looked beautiful,” Rich tells PEOPLE from her studio in Milan.

Pippa Middleton (left) at Prince Louis' christening and Abigail Spencer at Meghan and Harry's wedding. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

Based between Milan and London’s Mayfair, Rich dealt with Pippa, 34, directly to get the bespoke design just right. While the designer suggested different silhouettes, it was Pippa who chose the pastel pale blue shade, likely a direction from her sister Kate Middleton, who dressed both of her eldest children in shades of blue for their brother Prince Louis’ christening.

It’s not the first time the luxury label has been associated with the royals. In May, Suits actress Abigail Spencer wore a $2,355 floor-length polka dot design from the label’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection to attend her friend Meghan Markle‘s wedding to Prince Harry. It featured Rich’s signature vintage lapels and drop-waist detailing.

“We were thrilled to see Abigail wearing our dress to the wedding, she looked stunning,” says Rich. “The dress has sold out!”

The royal christening took place at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London, which is also where Meghan was recently baptized.