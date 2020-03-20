Here Are 6 of the Royal Family's Favorite TV Shows to Check Out While Social Distancing

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were avid watchers of the HBO medieval fantasy series during its run. During a 2017 trip to Germany, the couple event tried to wrangle spoilers from GoT actor Tom Wlaschiha (who plays Jaqen H’ghar). Kate and William revealed their love of the show in 2017, telling BBC Radio One that they often watch the series while eating curry takeout in their “comfy clothes.”