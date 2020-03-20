Here Are 6 of the Royal Family's Favorite TV Shows to Check Out While Social Distancing

From Homeland to Killing Eve — even the royals have their favorite binge-worthy shows
By Morgan Smith
March 20, 2020 11:55 AM

Strictly Come Dancing 

Joe Giddens/PA Images; Inset: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton loves the British equivalent of the U.S.’s Dancing with the Stars, Prince William told the show’s head judge Shirley Ballas at a charity gala in November. William added that his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, is a big fan as well.  

Killing Eve 

Robert Viglasky/BBCAmerica; Inset: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The spy thriller’s dark humor and plot twists has even Prince William hooked. Costume Designer Phoebe de Gaye said William told the crew he was a fan of the show during a BAFTA exhibit visit in September. He was even gifted a pair of the children’s pajamas worn by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer during the outing.

Fireman Sam

Channel 5 UK / Courtesy: Everett Collection; Inset: RICHARD POHLE/AFP via Getty

Royal kids watch TV, too! Back in 2017, Prince William said that his son Prince George has “taken an awful lot of interest” in Fireman Sam during an interview with BBC Radio One. The long-running animated show follows Sam as he helps his neighbors in the small fictional town of Pontypandy.

Games of Thrones

Helen Sloan/HBO; Inset: Polly Thomas/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were avid watchers of the HBO medieval fantasy series during its run. During a 2017 trip to Germany, the couple event tried to wrangle spoilers from GoT actor Tom Wlaschiha (who plays Jaqen H’ghar). Kate and William revealed their love of the show in 2017, telling BBC Radio One that they often watch the series while eating curry takeout in their “comfy clothes.”

Poldark

Robert Viglasky/Mammoth Screen for MASTERPIECE; Inset: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool / Getty

Prince Charles enjoys watching the historical drama in his free time. He revealed that he’s a fan of the show during a visit to a Cornish bookshop in 2018. After noticing some of the novels writer by Poldark writer Winston Graham, he told shop owners Ann and David Willmore, “What I can’t get over watching that Poldark stuff on the television, is just how many he wrote.” 

Homeland

Sifeddine Elamine/SHOWTIME; Inset: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Emmy-winning drama is another guilty pleasure of Kate and William’s. “We’re big fans,” the Duke of Cambridge said during an interview with BBC Radio One in 2017. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved.

