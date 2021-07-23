Henry Golding Shares His 'Brush' with Royalty — He Once Cut Kate Middleton's Brother's Hair!

Henry Golding has a unique claim to royal fame.

The Crazy Rich Asians star recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he revealed that Kate Middleton and her younger brother, James Middleton, frequented the U.K. hair salon where he worked before becoming an actor.

"I don't know if I should say it, but Kate Middleton used to come to hairdresser I used to work at," he said. "Way before all of this happened."

When Cohen asked if Kate ever sat in his chair, Golding replied that he once cut her brother's hair.

"Really sweet family, very sweet family," he added. "So that's my brush with the royal family."

During a recent video call with fellow parents amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kate opened up about taking on several roles amid the coronavirus pandemic, including one that her three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — are less than thrilled about.

"As parents, we have day-to-day elements of being a parent but, I suppose, during lockdown we've had to take on additional roles that others in our communities or in our lives would have helped us with," the royal mom, 39, said. "I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror."

kate middleton, james middleton Kate Middleton; James Middleton | Credit: GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images

And while James, 34, has launched a dog food company called Ella & Co., named after his own pup, he said in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail that he has always been best known as the Middletons' youngest sibling, even before becoming the brother-in-law of the future king.