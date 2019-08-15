Helena Bonham Carter Remembers Princess Margaret (Who She Plays in The Crown) as 'Pretty Scary'

Helena Bonham Carter is The Crown‘s new Princess Margaret — and she’s had some real-life run-ins with the royal.

Speaking to EW during a photo shoot for the magazine’s September cover, the actress revealed that her uncle was “actually very close” to the Queen’s younger (and often eccentric) sister.

“She was pretty scary,” Bonham Carter recalled. “At one point, she met me at Windsor Castle and she said, ‘You are getting better, aren’t you?’ ” (She “presumes” Princess Margaret’s comment referred to her acting.)

Bonham Carter takes over the role from Vanessa Kirby, who played Margaret during the Netflix hit’s first and second seasons.

Bonham Carter had some fun with Ben Daniels, who plays Princess Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, during the shoot. Although the new season will follow the demise of their marriage, the duo showed off the more fun side of their relationship by posing on a chaise lounge. Bonham’s character keeps her tiara on for a few photos by her husband.

“[They’re] completely addicted to each other,” Daniels told EW. “Even right up until the minute they were getting divorced, they still had a really strong physical relationship. People often said that it was like foreplay for them, having a big row. They would have these huge rows and then amazing sex.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Colman is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth — which means not just filling the shoes of the world’s longest-reigning monarch, but also Claire Foy, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of the Queen in the first two seasons.

“It’s horrendous,” Colman said. “Everyone loves Claire Foy, so I have got the worst job in the world at the moment. You’re saying all the worst things, thanks!”

Colman says she was “incredibly uncool” about accepting the role of Queen Elizabeth.

“The producers went, ‘So…’ [I said,] ‘Yes! Yes! I’m really excited! Thank you very much!’ I loved the first two seasons,” she explained.

The third season, which spans 1964 to 1977, also stars Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Netflix announced Monday that season 3 of the royal drama will premiere Sunday, Nov. 17.