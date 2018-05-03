Helena Bonham Carter Is Confirmed as Princess Margaret in The Crown and We Can't Wait

She has played the mad Queen of Hearts — and the madly wicked Bellatrix Lestrange — and now Helena Bonham Carter is gearing up to tackle another regal role.

The two-time Oscar nominee, 51, was announced as the choice to play Princess Margaret in The Crown‘s third and fourth seasons by the show’s official Twitter account today.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about — doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret,” Bonham Carter said in a statement included in the announcement. “The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter than Vanessa.”

Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/Rf5EAckD3c — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) May 3, 2018

The U.K.’s Evening Standard newspaper first reported the news when it was still speculation in January. Vanessa Kirby played the part in the show’s first two seasons.

A report in the paper said Bonham Carter was “all but confirmed” to take on the part of Queen Elizabeth‘s rebellious and at times, controversial younger sister. She was reportedly first being considered for the role of Queen Elizabeth, but it was eventually decided that Margaret would be a better fit for the star. The part of the Queen went to Broadchurch actress Olivia Colman, which was announced in October 2017.

They will be joined by Outlander actor Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Mike Lawn/Fox Photos/Getty; Dave Benett/Getty

Bonham Carte previously played Margaret’s mom, the Queen Mother, in the Oscar-winning biopic The King’s Speech in 2010. Ironically, so has Coleman, who took on the part in 2012’s Hyde Park on Hudson.

The show’s creator, Peter Morgan, decided to recast the roles rather than attempt to make the current actors look older with makeup. He told Variety of the decision: “You can’t ask someone to act middle-aged. Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds.”

Vanessa Kirby as Princesss Margaret; Princess Margaret Netflix; J. Davies/Hulton Archive/Getty

Kirby told The Telegraph that she tried to convince Morgan to let her stay on for another season.

“I was desperate to carry on,” she said. “I was like, ‘Right, Peter, what do you want me to do? I’ll smoke a million cigarettes in real life, I’ll do anything to age myself…’ I’m gutted.”

Still to be announced is who will play Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (then known as Camilla Shand) in The Crown‘s upcoming season.