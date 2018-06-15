Helena Bonham Carter on Learning Princess Margaret’s Accent: ‘I’m Posh But Not That Posh’

Two-time Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter was confirmed to play Princess Margaret in The Crown last month, and she’s currently polishing up her accent for the role.

“I’m posh, but not that posh!” she joked when asked if the royal’s accent would come easy for her during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show today. She’s joined by Ocean’s 8 co-stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna and Sarah Paulson.

“I’ve got two weeks to prepare so I’ve got to find her character soon,” she says.

Princess Margaret, Helena Bonham Carter Mike Lawn/Fox Photos/Getty; Dave Benett/Getty

The show’s official Twitter account made the announcement that the actress, 51, would be appearing as Queen Elizabeth II’s rebellious younger sister in the third and fourth seasons of the series.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about—doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret,” Bonham Carter said in a statement included in the announcement. “The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter than Vanessa.”

The entire original cast of the show was recast for seasons three and four. Kirby played the part in the show’s first two seasons.

Vanessa Kirby/Instagram

Bonham Carter was reportedly first being considered for the role of Queen Elizabeth, but it was decided that Margaret would be a better fit for the star. The part of the Queen went to Broadchurch actress Olivia Colman, which was announced in October 2017.

The Crown was scrutinized in April when it was reported that actress Claire Foy, who played the Queen, earned less than costar Matt Smith, who played her on-screen husband Prince Philip. She received around $275,000 in back pay.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy Robert Viglasky/Netflix

The U.K. production company behind the Netflix drama later issued an apology for putting the stars in the middle of a pay equity debate.

“We want to apologize to both Claire Foy and to Matt Smith, brilliant actors and friends, who have found themselves at the center of a media storm this week through no fault of their own,” Left Bank Pictures said in a statement, according to Deadline. “Claire and Matt are incredibly gifted actors who, along with the wider cast on The Crown have worked tirelessly to bring our characters to life with compassion and integrity.”