Helen Mirren Says Meghan Markle 'Was a Fantastic Addition to the Royal Family'

Dame Helen Mirren is in full support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step back from royal duties.

Speaking to Variety at the Berlin Film Festival this week, the award-winning actress revealed her thoughts on the couple, who recently relocated to Canada with their 9-month-old son Archie.

“I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it,” she told the outlet. “Hugely actually. Of course, it is complicated.”

Mirren, 74, then went on to particularly praise Meghan, 38, who has received continuous attacks from the British tabloids since she joined the royal family.

“Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family – charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet natured, and seemed to be … Wow! What a lovely addition,” she added. “Didn’t seem to be neurotic… So, I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct.”

“And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time. They’ll find another victim… probably me,” she said jokingly.

The Duke and Duchess have even taken legal action against outlets like The Sun and Mail on Sunday as a result of being severely mistreated. In October, Harry released a statement to the press, openly “condemning” the how his wife has been treated by the media.

“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been,” he said in the letter.

The Red actress joins a slew of high-profile celebrities who have backed Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back, including Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, who told TMZ in January they were both in full support of the couple.

Mirren knows a thing or two about royalty, as she starred as Queen Elizabeth II herself in 2006’s The Queen and on stage for The Audience which garnered the actress her first ever Oscar win.

Harry and Meghan will officially step back as members of the royal family on March 31. For the next few weeks, the duo will be gearing up for their final round of royal engagements.