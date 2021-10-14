Meghan Markle's Favorite Hat Designers Are Dressing Dogs in High-End Toppers for Charity: See the Photos!

Some of the royals' favorite hat designers are uniting in the most stylish way to support a charity that offers a lifeline for dogs in need.

Milliners such as Stephen Jones OBE, Noel Stewart and Awon Golding — all favorites of Meghan Markle — have teamed up once again for the fourth consecutive Haute Dogs calendar.

Combining her love of hats and dogs, founder of the project, award-winning London-based hat maker Golding (who's also a favorite of Lady Gaga) said, "The calendar is such a fun and rewarding project. Over the years, we have raised over £40,000 for global dog charities. If this doesn't make you want to adopt a rescue, nothing will!"

This year the calendar is raising much-needed funds for Desperate Greekies, the Greek partner shelter to Wild at Heart Foundation whose mission is to reduce the population of Greek stray dogs through rescue, adoption and sterilization.

Meghan Markle's London Milliner on Why His Latest Hat Project Involves Canine Couture Haute Dogs Calendar 2022 | Credit: Aurélie Four

Inspired by her love of playing dress up with her own rescue pup, a Staffordshire bull terrier named Stevie, Golding had a lightbulb moment in 2018, realizing she could share her cute images with the world.

Meghan Markle's London Milliner on Why His Latest Hat Project Involves Canine Couture Credit: Awon Golding with her rescue dog Stevie

As in previous years, the 2022 calendar features a different rescue dog every month, all wearing a beautiful, pooch-sized couture hats from some of the world's leading milliners.

Jones — who has made numerous bespoke hats for Markle and designed the hats for all her closest friends and her mother for her 2018 wedding — created a "Rudolph the red-nosed puppy" design that's modeled by Miss December, a rescue called Tuesday.

Meghan Markle's London Milliner on Why His Latest Hat Project Involves Canine Couture Miss December designed by Stephen Jones | Credit: Aurélie Four

The milliner tells PEOPLE, "We need to help rescues like Desperate Greekies and Wild at Heart Foundation because those who have should help those who have not — and because dogs are a man's best friend."

Joining some of Meghan's go-to milliners are Lock & Co Hatters, the oldest hat shop in the world whose designs have been worn by Kate Middleton. John Boyd, who was once a favorite of Princess Diana and now also worn by Kate, also features. Other milliners involved include Rebecca Share, Edwina Ibbotson and U.S.-based Sarah Sokel, whose designs have been worn by Beyonce and Cardi B.

Many of the dogs featured lived in terrible, inhumane circumstances before they were rescued by Desperate Greekies. Tuesday was abandoned in the blistering sun with her five siblings and nursed back to health by the shelter, and July's pooch Poppy (who wears a delightful watermelon hat by Francesco Ballestrazzi) went through several families before finding her forever home.