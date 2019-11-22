Has The Crown Chosen Their Next Queen Elizabeth Already?

Image zoom © 2019 Focus Features, LLC

In a week that saw Olivia Coleman make her debut as Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s The Crown, there is already talk of who might take over her reign.

Rumors are circulating that the job has already been offered to British actress Imelda Staunton.

Staunton will reportedly play the monarch in seasons 5 and 6 of the royal drama, according to the Daily Mail. However, Netflix were quick to shoot down the report, saying in a statement: “We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation.”

Film and theatre star Staunton is most popularly known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films and also recently starred as Lady Bagshaw in the Downton Abbey movie. She was also nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role Vera Drake, a 1950s British drama about illegal abortions.

Familiar with keeping royal company, Staunton has not only received an OBE but also a CBE for her services to drama, which was presented to her by Prince William at Buckingham Palace in 2016.

Season 3 of The Crown recently dropped on Netflix to critical acclaim, with Colman making her first appearance as the monarch, taking over from Claire Foy who played the role for seasons 1 and 2.

Olivia Colman talked about not only filling the shoes of the world’s longest-reigning monarch, but also Foy, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of the Queen in the first two seasons.

“It’s horrendous,” Colman told EW.“Everyone loves Claire Foy, so I have got the worst job in the world at the moment. You’re saying all the worst things, thanks!”