Prince Harry is back across the pond!

Harry, 35, touched down in Canada on Monday night to join Meghan Markle and baby Archie and begin their new lives away from royal life.

He reportedly landed at Vancouver International Airport from London’s Heathrow Airport on British Airways flight 85, according to the Daily Mail who obtained photos of the prince stepping off the plane. The father of one was photographed departing the plane from the back staircase, sporting jeans, a puffer jacket and a beanie.

He was escorted by two security guards.

Harry landed in Canada after spending most of Monday at the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit in London where he spoke to African leaders and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prince Harry

On Sunday, the prince made his first public appearance since he and Meghan, 38, announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Harry delivered a speech at an event organized for supporters of his Sentebale charity, which supports the mental health and wellbeing of children afflicted with HIV.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he told the people gathered.

“And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you,” he continued, going on to reference his late mother, Princess Diana.

“I was born into this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the queen,” he said. “When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

“It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service,” he said.

The couple announced that they would be stepping down from their royal duties and become “financially independent,” on Jan. 8, and the former Suits actress flew back to Canada — where the family of three spent the holidays — to be with 8-month-old baby Archie.

Meanwhile, Harry remained in the U.K. to discuss the shakeup with other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, who released a statement on Saturday saying that the family had “found a constructive and supportive way forward.”

Baby Archie, Prince Harry

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family,” the Queen said in her statement. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”