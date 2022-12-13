'Harry & Meghan' Breaks Netflix's Documentary Record with a Staggering Amount of Viewing Hours

Harry & Meghan had Netflix's biggest documentary debut week in the history of the streaming service.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan logged 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement Tuesday. The streaming giant also reported that more than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the week's Global Top 10 – a weekly Top 10 list of the most-watched TV and films. Wednesday topped the list for the third week in a row, with more than 286.67 million hours of viewing. The Addams Family spin-off also joined Squid Game and Stranger Things 4 as a series to hit a billion hours of viewing in its first four weeks.

Harry & Meghan took the second spot — after only three of the episodes have been released.

The documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still has three more episodes left. As the credits rolled at the end of the third episode of Harry & Meghan, which hit Netflix Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed what audiences can expect in volume two of their docuseries, which premieres next week.

Harry & Meghan. Netflix

"This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict," Meghan, 41, said, referencing the royal family.

"Everything that's happened to us was always gonna happen to us," Harry, 38, added of the decisions that drove them to step back as senior working royals in March 2020.

Meghan added, "Suddenly, what clicked in my head was, 'It's never gonna stop.' "

"There was no other option at this point. We need to get outta here," Harry said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up like never before with the first installment of Harry & Meghan, their highly anticipated docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus.

In the first three episodes, streaming now, the California-based couple spoke about their early romance, the racism she faced when their relationship went public, Harry's proposal, Meghan's entry into the royal family and more.

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two hits queues next Thursday, Dec. 15.