Harry and Meghan Served 'Ginger' Cocktails at Their Evening Reception in Honor of the Groom's Hair!

It was a meal fit for a prince — and his bride.

At the private evening reception following their wedding on Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle served a three-course dinner that included baked potato, pork belly and a meringue for dessert, a royal wedding guest tells PEOPLE.

For drinks, the attendee says that friends and family were offered a cocktail at the bar that was named for the newly married couple and included ginger in it as reference to Harry’s famous red hair. The intimate party, thrown by Prince Charles at Frogmore House, hosted approximately 200 guests, as opposed to the 600 who attended the lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall.

During the afternoon celebration hosted by Queen Elizabeth, partygoers dined on bowls of food and canapés, all prepared with classic seasonal produce, drawn largely from the queen’s royal estates. The sweet and savoury welcome nibbles were made to be consumed in two bites and allow the prince, 33, and his new wife, 36, to talk to as many guests as possible, while the bowl dishes were designed so they could be eaten standing up.

The couple’s trendy lemon and elderflower wedding cake was also served at the first reception. The dessert by London bakery owner Claire Ptak strayed from royal tradition by not being tiered but adhered to other customs by having its main piece sitting upon a golden throne.

“I can’t tell you how delighted am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake,” Ptak, who once worked as a pastry chef under the legendary Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California, told reporters. “Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavor, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

When the afternoon festivities were over, Harry and Markle — in their glamorous second looks of the day — sped off in a classic Jaguar convertible to continue the night at Frogmore House.