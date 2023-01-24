'Harry & Meghan' Director Liz Garbus Says the Palace Tried to 'Discredit' the Netflix Series 

The director is addressing claims that Buckingham Palace was not approached for comment about the hit Netflix documentary

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 09:20 PM
Meghan & Harry Documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their . Photo: Netflix

Harry & Meghan director Liz Garbus is speaking out against Buckingham Palace.

The Oscar-nominated director described creating the hit Netflix docuseries, which tells the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance and decision to leave their royal lives, as a polarizing experience that gave her insight into the "alleged palace mind games" that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went through.

"For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn't reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did,' Garbus expressed in an interview with Vanity Fair. "They did that to discredit us…and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show."

She added: "We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

A representative for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding Garbus' claims.

While at the start of the series, which began streaming on Dec. 8., a title card states, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within the series," shortly after volume one of the six-episode docuseries premiered, a palace source told PEOPLE that neither members of the family nor Buckingham Palace or Prince William's office at Kensington Palace were approached for comment on the content of the series.

A Netflix source later told PEOPLE that communications offices for King Charles and Prince William were contacted in advance and given the right to reply to claims within the series.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series — and the Palace Reaction

A royal source added while speaking with PEOPLE that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace did receive an email claiming to be from a third-party production company through an unknown organization's email address. When they contacted Archewell and Netflix to verify the source, they received no response. The royal source also says the substance of the email did not address the entire series.

Following its premiere, Harry & Meghan had Netflix's biggest documentary debut week in the history of the streaming service.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Netflix said in a statement that the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan logged 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut with more than 28 million households watching at least part of the series.

Related Articles
Mike Tindall Makes a Major Husband Flub About Their Wedding While Interviewing Wife Zara
Mike Tindall Mixes Up Wedding Date While Interviewing Wife Zara — and She's Quick to Correct Him!
(FILES) In this file undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. - Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's waist and Maxwell standing next to them -- said to have been taken in London in 2001 -- is "fake". Maxwell, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. (Photo by Handout / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images)
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Is 'Fake'
Sarah Ferguson
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Princess Eugenie's Pregnancy with New Photo of Grandson August: 'Granny Heaven'
Princess Eugenie attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England.
Where Will Princess Eugenie's Second Child Be in the Line of Succession to the British Throne?
Princess Eugenie of York, August Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Eugenie Shares Why She's Raising Son August to Be an 'Activist' from a Young Age
Jack Brooksbank (L) and Princess Eugenie attend the Horan & Rose Show: Modest! Golf co-founder Niall Horan and Justin Rose brought the world of music and sport together at The Grove, presenting an evening of entertainment to raise money for The Black Heart Foundation on September 03, 2021 in Watford, England.
Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant! Royal Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 with Jack Brooksbank
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
The Princess of Wales Hosts Reception For England Wheelchair Rugby League Team
Kate Middleton's Royal Style: Every Outfit Worn by the Princess of Wales in 2023...So Far
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
When Will King Charles Make His First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance as Monarch?
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church After Announcing Coronation Weekend Plans
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
King Charles' Coronation Weekend Will Include Star-Studded Windsor Castle Concert — All the Details!
princess kate - army
Kate Middleton's Patron Explorer Sets Women's World Record for Longest Solo, Unsupported Polar Trek
Sophie Wessex
Happy Birthday to Sophie, Countess of Wessex! Inside Her Busy Year and Rising Royal Role
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla Step Out for First Joint Public Duty Since Prince Harry's 'Spare'
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace on January 19, 2023 in London, England. The England team were crowned World Champions in November after beating France in the Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup Final, boosting support for the sport.
Kate Middleton Shares the Creative Way She Tries to 'Squeeze in Exercise' Before Kids Go to School
princess anne
Princess Anne's Pet Bull Terrier Attacked Another Dog at Royal Family Gathering: Report