Harry and Meghan Will Attend First Event as a Married Couple Just 3 Days After Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle is ready to celebrate with her future father-in-law.

On Tuesday, May 22, just three days after they tie the knot, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make their first appearance as a married couple in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

The garden party at Buckingham Palace, which honors Charles’ patronages, military affiliations and charities, will also pay tribute to first responders of the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in May 2017.

The palace already confirmed in a briefing earlier this month that Harry and Meghan will not jet off for a romantic honeymoon right after their nuptials on May 19. Instead, they are returning the favor and celebrating with Prince Charles just days after he throws an evening reception for the couple after they say “I do.”

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Prince Harry greets his father, Prince Charles Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” said Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle’s Wax Figure Debuts at Madame Tussauds

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, are reportedly planning a honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is special to them both.

Charles has invited 200 guests to Harry and Meghan’s private evening reception at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle (where the couple took their stunning engagement photos).