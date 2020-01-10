Harry and Meghan Just Returned to Social Media — and It's Like Nothing Has Happened

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just returned to social media — without mention of the stunning announcement just two days ago of their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

“Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and Together, Our Community Cookbook,” says a message on the post, which includes photos of the royal couple happily enjoying the company of the kitchen’s volunteers. Meghan helped create a cookbook to raise funds for the kitchen back in September 2018.

The visit took place on Tuesday, shortly before Harry and Meghan stepped out in London to thank Canada for their nearly two-month hiatus from royal work.

“These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbors who had been displaced from the fire,” adds the post, making reference to the horrific Grenfell Fire tragedy in June 2017 that claimed the lives of 72 Londoners. Both the Queen and Prince William visited the site of the disaster shortly afterward.

Friday’s Instagram post continued, “With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness.

“The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond.”

Meghan has visited The Hubb on a number of occasions since she moved to London. She is now in Canada, having returned to reunite with son Archie. PEOPLE previously reported that Meghan and Harry’s 8-month-old son stayed in North America while the couple flew to London.

Prince Harry has remained at the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home to thrash out a deal with leading senior royals including The Queen, Prince William and Prince Charles in the hope that they can find a solution to Harry and Meghan’s “desire to take a different approach.”

A Buckingham Palace statement released Wednesday said, “These are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”