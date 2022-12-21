The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!

The royal attended 214 engagements — the most of any member of the royal family this year

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 10:23 AM
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Trooping the Colour. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Anne is keeping her crown as the hardest-working royal.

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter attended the most royal engagements of any member of the royal family in 2022, according to a tally by Reboot SEO Company using the Court Circular. Princess Anne, 72, embarked upon 214 engagements in total, topping the list.

King Charles snagged the second spot with 181 royal engagements over the past 12 months, many of which took place before Queen Elizabeth's death in September when he acceded the throne. Of course, he's also working hard behind the scenes in the early days of his reign.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex took the third and fourth places on the list, respectively, with 143 and 138 royal engagements in 2022.

In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex host Team GB Tokyo Olympic medalists at Buckingham Palace on November 2, 2022 in London , England.
The Duke of Gloucester, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William rounded out the top five with 126, including all the stops on his recent visit to Boston, culminating in the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony that he created.

Queen Camilla carried out 102 engagements and took the sixth spot, while Kate Middleton embarked on 90 royal engagements, placing her ninth.

The top 10 list was rounded out by the Duke of Gloucester (100 engagements), the Duchess of Gloucester (94 engagements) and the Duke of Kent (78 engagements).

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall on November 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles with Prince Edward, Prince William and Princess Anne. Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool/Getty

This is hardly the first time that Princess Anne has held the title of hardest-working royal. Although then-Prince Charles topped the list in 2019 and 2020, his sister is regularly the most industrious.

Princess Anne also took on a number of personal duties in 2022, including accompanying her mother's coffin from Scotland, where the monarch died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, back to the U.K.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother's life," Princess Anne said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace in the days after Queen Elizabeth's death. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

Princess Anne, Princess Royal
Princess Anne. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Anne was the only female member of the royal family to take part in the funeral processions for Queen Elizabeth. She also made history as the first female participant in the Vigil of the Princes, when all of the late monarch's four children stood a symbolic watch at their mother's coffin at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward later performed the ritual again when the Queen was lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Earlier this month, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were named Counsellors of State, meaning they can carry out constitutional duties for their brother King Charles if he is abroad or unwell.

The Counsellor of State position typically belongs to the monarch's spouse, followed by the first four people in the line of succession over the age of 21. Currently, those are Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice, Andrew's eldest daughter. Because Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer working royals, Parliament felt it was best to expand the cohort to include two more people who could be called upon to stand in for Charles.

Princess Anne
Princess Anne. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The role is a return for Princess Anne and Prince Edward. The siblings were previously Counsellors of State to Queen Elizabeth before they were overtaken in the line of succession to the throne. Prince Edward is currently 13th while Princess Anne is 16th, having moved down in the order as King Charles and Prince Andrew had children and grandchildren.

Related Articles
royals anne and edward
Princess Anne and Prince Edward Officially Become Counsellors of State for King Charles
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO SALES Terms of Release - Copyright of the photograph belongs to Samir Hussein. Publications are asked to credit Samir Hussein. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photograph should be solely used from news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st January 2023 without prior permission from Buckingham Palace. Any questions relating to additional use of the photograph should be first directed to Buckingham Palace. In this handout provided by Buckingham Palace on December 11, 2022, the 2022 Christmas card of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort in front of a Christmas tree in Clarence House, on December 11, 2022 in London, England. The photograph was taken at the Braemar Games on the 3rd September 2022 by Samir Hussein. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla Share Their First Christmas Card of Reign — See the Photo They Chose
Members of The Royal Family attending a lunch a Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
royals anne and edward
Princess Anne and Prince Edward Tapped for Royal Roles — How It Affects Prince Harry and Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth II (Centre Foreground) and Prince Philip (Right Foreground) are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, (Left Foreground) Prince Edward, (Right Background) Princess Anne (Centre Background) and Prince Andrew (Left Background) on the occasion of a dinner hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall to mark the forthcoming Diamond Wedding Anniversary of The Queen and The Duke, 18 November 2007
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 4 Children
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, waves as they leave Dunfermline Abbey, after a visit to mark its 950th anniversary, and after attending a meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline where the King formally marked the conferral of city status on the former town on October 3, 2022 in Dunfermline, Scotland.
King Charles Will Continue Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Tradition with the Royal Family
Sophie Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sparkles in Aquamarine Tiara — That Can Also Be Worn as a Necklace!
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's Royal Roles Questioned in British Parliament
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa laugh during a visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Prince Edward Plays Major Role During Brother King Charles' First State Visit
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's King Charles III (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Festival of Remembrance for First Time Since Becoming Monarch with Queen Camilla
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2L), and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R) listen as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2022, at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit. - King Charles III hosted his first state visit as monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South Africa's President to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles in Charge! The Best Photos from the Monarch's First State Visit
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex ride in a carriage during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 02, 2022 in London, England.Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952.
Prince Edward and Sophie to Represent Royals at Glitzy Event Often Attended by Kate and Prince William
King Charles III during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles Attends Remembrance Sunday for the First Time Since Becoming Monarch
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Royal Family Debuts New Website Changes After Queen Elizabeth's Mourning Period Ends
king charles
Queen Elizabeth's 4 Children Stand Solemn Vigil at Their Mother's Coffin in Historic Moment
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 12, 2022. (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS RADBURN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Poppy Pins at Festival of Remembrance