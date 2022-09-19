Guest at Queen's Funeral Recalls 'Seeing the Grief' on King Charles' Face: 'It Really Hit Home'

It was a significant day for many people — including King Charles — as Queen Elizabeth was honored at her state funeral on Monday.

Hsien Chew, founder of Proud Voices U.K. and Ireland, an LGBTQ choir network, tells PEOPLE that the King appeared bereaved at the funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London.

"I never thought I would be moved as much as I was, but being so up close and personal to the coffin, seeing the grief on Charles' face, it really hit home," says Chew, an MBE (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) recipient and attendee at Monday's service.

King Charles was surrounded by other members of the British royal family during what Chew describes as a "beautiful" and "emotional time."

"The music really pulled it all together," he tells PEOPLE. "When they performed Judith Weir's Psalm 42, I started to cry."

King Charles III and Prince William Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty

Chew has used his love for music to form Proud Voices, a network of LGBTQ choirs in the U.K. and Ireland. This year, he was on the Queen's birthday honor list. After the Queen's death, he was invited to her funeral.

"I believe the Cabinet Office and the royal family wanted to see diverse representation in the congregation," he tells PEOPLE of the service.

"I feel really honored to play a role in this," he adds. "I would never seek to represent anyone, I have to say, but it was such a privilege to be there."

King Charles III. HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Overall, he found the experience "very intense."

"The magnitude of the opportunity didn't really hit me until today," he says. "It's so lovely to be invited, but I didn't realize what a big deal it truly is to be asked and I feel so so humbled by it."