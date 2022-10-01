Guardsman from Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Found Dead at Army Barracks in London

18-year-old Jack Burnell-Williams walked with the Queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch

By
Published on October 1, 2022 02:46 PM
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top proceeds towards Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty

An 18-year-old guardsman who walked with Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral just two weeks ago was found unresponsive Wednesday at army barracks in London.

Jack Burnell-Williams served with the Household Cavalry, having walked with the Queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, before he was found dead at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge just before 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday, per The Guardian.

"It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks," an army spokesperson told the publication. "Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected."

Burnell-Williams' death, while "unexpected," is not being treated as suspicious following an inspection, Metropolitan Police shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner."

The Bearer Party transfer the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, draped in the Royal Standard, into the State Hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a> in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty

"Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday," his mother, Laura, reportedly shared to Facebook, per The Independent, before her posts were either privatized or removed.

Days before his child's death, Dan Burnell shared several videos of his son — who family seemingly called "Jak" — taking part in Queen Elizabeth's surface, alongside the caption "My son doing his duty for the queen on her final journey, so proud of you Jak Williams xx very proud father xx."

Jak's sister, Elisha, shared a message on Friday that the family will be letting off balloons in his memory Saturday at the Bryntirion Football Club.

"Please spread the word and join us in celebrating my boys life," she wrote in a post. "Blue colors to be worn preferably and also blue balloons."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Her Majesty's state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, where 2,000 leaders and royals from around the world attended. A committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle was then held, and the Queen was eventually buried beside her husband, Prince Philip, her father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mothe,r, and her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Queen's cause of death was recently revealed as old age, per a document published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday. She died peacefully at Balmoral Castle.

Related Articles
Horses and military get in formation for the funeral procession on Horse Guard Road. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was held in London on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Horses on Holiday: Household Cavalry Horses Were on Vacation When Queen Elizabeth Died
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
King Charles next to casket
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Last Procession Before Leaving London for Final Resting Place
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Was Only Female Royal Family Member to Walk in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Processions
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: A Complete Timeline of Events, Down to the Exact Minute
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilio Morenatti/AP/Shutterstock (13401778l) King Charles III follows a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London .The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
King Charles Leads Procession to Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Expected to Walk Behind Queen's Coffin at Funeral
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
30 Stunning Images from Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Ceremonies
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Camilla Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip
The Landmarks Lining Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession Route
The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession during her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
Troops Were Told to Up Salt Intake Ahead of Queen's Funeral, Two Military Members Still Passed Out
palace staff
Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
Queen Elizabeth's Family and Staff Attend Historical Committal Service at St. George's Chapel
Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Windsor Guildhall to thank volunteers and operational staff involved in her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 22, 2022 in Windsor, United Kingdom.
Kate Middleton Says Queen Elizabeth Was 'Looking Down on Us' When 5 Rainbows Appeared Over Balmoral
The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession during her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Begins with a Procession of Royal Family Members to Westminster Abbey
Britain's King Charles attends the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles and Prince William Arrive at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey