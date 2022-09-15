Grimes Says She Was Once 'Wrongfully Accused' of Throwing a Snowball at Queen Elizabeth II's Car

Grimes is looking back on her oddly intense encounter with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Almost a week after the monarch's Sept. 8 death at age 96, Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes took to Twitter on Wednesday night and recounted a time when she was "wrongfully accused" of trying to throw a snowball at Queen Elizabeth II's car.

In a series of tweets, the 34-year-old "Oblivion" musician explained that when she was a teenager, the Queen came to visit her Vancouver hometown. "Once the queen was gna drive past my high school on a snow day, and all day the teachers threatened us no snow balls," recalled Grimes.

"as she drove past it was dead silent, all teachers high alert," continued the Juno Award winner. "And just as the procession was almost past a single snowball arced from the crowd & hit her car."

After the snowball hit Queen Elizabeth's vehicle, the schoolteachers tried to figure out who threw it — and Grimes became a suspect. "Entire crowd erupted into insanity. I was wrongfully accused and had to spend many hours in interrogations, still to this day the culprit remains unknown," she wrote. "But it was glorious."

Seemingly responding to Twitter users who didn't believe her story was true, Grimes then shared a screenshot of what appears to be a Wikipedia article. "In 2002, Elizabeth II toured the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and the territory of Nunavut, for her Golden Jubilee," stated the image's text.

"I'm not crazy !" wrote Grimes alongside the screengrab.

On Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's death in an official statement, writing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death arrived with another history-making moment: She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, who will now be the monarch. Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by his firstborn son, Prince George, 9. Her death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.