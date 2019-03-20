Gregg Sulkin Says Former Costar Meghan Markle Is 'Genuinely Like a Princess': 'She's a Superstar'

Even before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had an air of royalty about her.

Runaways star Gregg Sulkin starred alongside the actress-turned-duchess in the 2015 film Anti-Social – and he’s not surprised that Meghan has adjusted nicely to royal life.

“Everybody does know her as a princess, but in real life, she genuinely is also like a princess,” Sulkin, 26, said on Fair Game with Kristine Leahy. “She is one of the classiest, the nicest, one of the most sincere and genuine people I’ve ever met.”

The British actor – who previously dated Bella Thorne and is currently dating Michelle Randolph, the sister of The Bachelor‘s most recent final rose recipient, Cassie Randolph – added that he’s impressed with the way Meghan has dealt with negativity from the media.

“She’s a superstar. She was a superstar. To me, I’m so proud the fact that she’s part of my country’s history in all honesty, aside from obviously having a personal relationship with her,” he explained. “I just think the way she’s handle it – obviously the press of… you know, it hasn’t been easy for her. And she’s stuck to her guns, which is, you know, ‘when they go low, we go high’ sort of mentality and I think she’s done that. I think she’s been a class act.”

Gregg Sulkin and [ent-hotlink id="18433" href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" title="Meghan Markle"] in Anti-Social RST Pictures

Sulkin isn’t the only Hollywood pal of Meghan’s who has glowing things to say about the royal mom-to-be. George Clooney recently told a British morning show that the Duchess of Sussex was just trying to “live her life,” but had to contend with “unkind” commentary and “unjust” media attention.

“I think it’s a little unfair at times when – I’ve seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing, and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since [Meghan] hadn’t done anything except just happen to live her life,” the actor said on Good Morning Britain earlier this month.

Clooney, who attended Meghan and Prince Harry‘s royal wedding in May, added that she is “a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman” and praised the soon-to-be parents as a”really wonderful, loving couple.”

George Clooney, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mike Marsland/Getty; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Earlier this year, Clooney compared some of the treatment that Meghan had endured to that received by Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

“They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified,” Clooney told reporters at a press panel, according to Australia’sWho magazine. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself.”

“We’ve seen how that ends,” Clooney said, Who magazine reported, in reference to Princess Diana’s fatal car crash in 1997 during which she was being chased by paparazzi.