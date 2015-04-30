Struggling through the #GreatKateWait? Remember the pain of these waits to cool down your impatience.

And you thought the wait for Prince George’s birth was long.

After waiting days and days for Princess Kate to go into labor, her second child will be making an appearance in just a few hours.

So as we prepare to wait just a little bit longer, let’s remember 10 waits much more painful to get through than this one has been. It’s gonna be okay.

1. Orange Is The New Black‘s new season

We’re still waiting, in fact: It’s nearly a year from season 2 to season 3, which will premiere on June 12.

2. Marriage equality in the United States

Really, we’ve been waiting since 1776. But when the Supreme Court decides on the matter in June, however, that wait could be over.

3. Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

The film will be released more than a decade after the last Star Wars movie, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

4. This past winter to finally end

Alright, this one only lasted a few weeks more than normal. But the bitter cold (according to Weather.com, every state east of the Mississippi River faced a colder-than-average winter this year) made it feel much longer.

5. Meryl Streep to win her third Oscar

She’s held the record for number of nominations since 2003, but the fact that Queen Meryl waited almost 30 years for a third Academy Award (and a second for Best Actress) is nothing short of tragic.

6. Loretta Lynch to officially be inducted as attorney general

It took five months after her nomination for the first African-American female attorney general to have her position confirmed.

7. Ross and Rachel to get back together on Friends

Audiences waited seven seasons, one baby and countless utterances of “We were on a break!” for their happily ever after.

8. An Avatar sequel

You’d think producers would get the sequel to the highest-grossing movie ever on screens in less than eight years. But Avatar 2 just got a 2017 release date.

9. A way to stream Seinfeld online

Seventeen years is a long time to negotiate rights for a show about nothing. Hulu just got the rights this week.