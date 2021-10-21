Great British Bake Off's Mary Berry Has the Sweetest Reaction to Her Royal Honor in New Video

Mary Berry couldn't be more thrilled to have been honored by the British royal family!

The former Great British Bake Off judge was made a Dame Commander, receiving her award for services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity work from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

After she was bestowed with the award, Clarence House shared a video from the ceremony on Instagram. In the beginning of the clip, Berry is smiling wide at the Duke of Cornwall as she accepts the honor.

"I can't tell you how exciting it was," she says in the video. "I kept thinking, 'I'm very thrilled — and isn't it beautiful!' I think when I go home I shall pin it and look at it. Lovely."

Following the investiture ceremony, she said she felt "extremely proud and honored," according to The Evening Standard.

"My aim is to pass on the skill that I love so much, because everybody has to cook each day, whether it's a student or whatever it is, you've got to feed yourself so why not learn to do it well and enjoy it," she continued.

Berry added that she plans to celebrate her award with some food, of course.

"We're going home for a sandwich, and the children are coming tonight," she said.

Berry is a favorite of the royal family's — in fact, Kate Middleton previously shared that one of Prince Louis' first words was a sweet nod to the beloved British cook.

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Kate said in 2019. The royal mom added that even at 19 months, her son was so familiar with Berry that he "would definitely" recognize her.

mary berry Mary Berry with her husband Paul Hunnings | Credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty

"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' … so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today," she said.

Berry joined Kate and Prince William in a 2019 to throw a party for those who work or volunteer for charities and other organizations that help the needy over Christmas. In the BBC special, Berry prepared some of her favorite festive recipes while Kate and William got involved in the kitchen and helped with setting up the event.