Giovanna Fletcher Says Kate Middleton's Candid Interview Was Just Like 'Talking to Another Mum'

Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast host Giovanna Fletcher says she “literally wasn’t sleeping” ahead of her interview with “dream guest” Kate Middleton — but her nerves settled when she realized it was just two moms chatting about parenthood.

Fletcher spoke about her unprecedented chat with the Duchess of Cambridge on ITV’s Lorraine, telling guest host Christine Lampard that Kate was on her wish list of guests from “day one.”

“The week before, I literally wasn’t sleeping,” the podcast host said. “Because she’d been on my wish list for so long, and my dream guest, it’s one thing to actually want someone on and then to get them and go, ‘Oh my gosh, that comes with so much responsibility.”

She continued, “But as soon as I started planning out the episode… and what I do every time is I map it out, write loads of questions and then I don’t look at the paper at all and just enjoy the chat, just kind of get lost in it. But as soon as I started remembering that I was just talking to another mum, everything else sort of made sense.”

'As soon as I remembered I was just talking to another mum, everything else made sense'.@MrsGiFletcher reveals what she learned from speaking to her 'dream guest' the Duchess of Cambridge about their shared experiences of motherhood.

Fletcher added that the podcast was about mothers relating to each other, and Kate’s appearance on her podcast made that point clear.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you have, what you do — there are so many parts of motherhood that we can all relate to, and it’s a complete leveler,” she said. “We were talking about lack of sleep — literally, it just gets you, it takes over.”

The fellow mom of three added of Kate, “To have her on… and it’s a brilliant time for her, the amount of work she’s done in Early Years, and that’s the amazing thing about the podcast, is you really understand how passionate she is and how much she cares for the Early Years. She’s really wanting to listen to people and what they think.”

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kate and Prince William announced their engagement, but it’s rare for the Duchess of Cambridge to speak candidly about her personal life.

“She is exposing herself,” a palace source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “This is not a vanity exercise. This is her talking about her work and what she has learned as a mother because of her work.”

Kate, 38, revealed details of her pregnancy and even hit on how she “really quite liked labor.” She even admitted to feeling mom guilt when she has to leave her children to carry out official royal duties.

“Yes, absolutely — and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying!” she said. “Yep — all the time. You know, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’ ”

“It’s a constant challenge — you hear it time and time again from moms, even moms who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life,” Kate continued.

Kate’s podcast appearance came as she was promoting her groundbreaking survey called “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives.” Responses — over 200,000 have already been recorded — will help guide Kate as she maps out how she can help young people and their caregivers and parents in the coming years. The questions include topics such as nature vs. nurture, health and happiness.

“She has become credible in the early years space,” says the palace source.