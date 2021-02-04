The Crown's Gillian Anderson Reveals the Trick to Mastering Margaret Thatcher's Curtsy

To perfect Margaret Thatcher's deep curtsy, Gillian Anderson says it's all in the "thighs."

Anderson, who just picked up a best supporting actress Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of the former U.K. prime minister in season four of The Crown, spoke with InStyle about the role. Although she confessed that she was "really f—ing nervous" about portraying the historic character, she was able to master Thatcher's mannerisms, including her memorable curtsy greeting to Queen Elizabeth.

"In order to do that, one needs good balance and a certain degree of musculature in one's thighs," the actress said. "I don't feel like I have particularly strong thighs. I'm not sure I even knew I could do that prior to the scene."

Image zoom Gillian Anderson in InStyle | Credit: PHOTO BY Charlotte Hadden/Together Associates

Anderson, 52, added that she "worked very hard on the voice, specifically."

"It needed to be a particular pitch and way of talking that felt like it would be natural and grounded somewhere in me, and also one that I could keep consistent," she said.

Image zoom Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher | Credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

While Anderson's transformation into "The Iron Lady" made viewers do a double take, replicating Thatcher's appearance didn't come easy for The Crown's hair and makeup team.

"What had looked perfect in the makeup room mirror was just wrong when it got in front of the camera," the actress told the magazine. "They had to start from scratch again with the base and the color of the eyebrows and the density of the hair and the lips."

When the cameras weren't rolling, however, the cast of The Crown let loose on set. Anderson recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and shared how Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth, convinced the cast to perform a dance to Lizzo's "Good As Hell" between scenes.

"Olivia apparently does a dance class in the area that she lives with a bunch of friends on a regular basis, and the last time she did the class, they had danced to that Lizzo song," Anderson recalled. "She asked if we would happen to be interested in maybe doing it, and she would video it."

However, Colman told the cast — including Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles), Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) and Marion Bailey (the Queen Mother) — that she would only show the video to her fellow dancers.

"So it was never meant to see the light of day," Anderson explained.

Anderson previously spoke on The Crown's official podcast about how much fun the cast had on set in between filming.

"Much hilarity ensued the minute cut was called and sometimes very difficult to pull oneself back together into Margaret Thatcher," she said.