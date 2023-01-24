Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Is 'Fake'

Prince Andrew told the BBC in 2019 that he had "absolutely no memory" of the photo being taken

By
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on January 24, 2023 02:40 PM
(FILES) In this file undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. - Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's waist and Maxwell standing next to them -- said to have been taken in London in 2001 -- is "fake". Maxwell, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. (Photo by Handout / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty

Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed that a widely published photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around Virginia Roberts Giuffre is a "fake."

The 61-year-old British socialite made the allegation in a new interview from jail, airing on TalkTV in the U.K. on Monday. Maxwell spoke with broadcaster Jeremy Kyle for the special "Ghislaine Behind Bars" from a federal prison in Florida, where she is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in sex trafficking girls alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a preview shared to Twitter by Jeremy Kyle Live, Maxwell said she was "sure" the infamous photo of Prince Andrew and Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse in a lawsuit later settled out of court, was doctored. Maxwell is also in the image, which The Guardian reports was taken in 2001, standing behind them and smiling.

Referencing "the fake" photo in the interview snippet, Maxwell said, "I don't believe it's real for a second. In fact, I'm sure it's not. There's never been an original, and further, there is no photograph. I've only ever seen a photocopy of it."

Prince Andrew, 62, has similarly claimed that the picture was doctored. In his sit-down with the BBC in November 2019, the Duke of York claimed he had "no recollection" of meeting Giuffre and "absolutely no memory of that photograph being taken."

Backlash erupted after "Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview" aired, and Andrew stepped back from his public duties a few days later.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support," Prince Andrew said at the time. "Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in August 2021, alleging she was trafficked by Epstein (who was found dead in prison while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in August 2019) and forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions between 1999 and 2002, when she was a teenager.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts
Prince Andrew; Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Alexander Koerner/Getty; Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty

"Today my attorney filed suit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act. As the suit lays out in detail, I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him," Giuffre said at the time, in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice," she added.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. In September 2021, his attorney Andrew B. Brettler of Lavely & Singer defended his client's innocence at a virtual hearing, describing Giuffre's lawsuit as "baseless, non-viable and potentially unlawful."

Separately, Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking in connection with Epstein in December 2021 and sentenced to prison in June 2022.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwel
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005. Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty

In January 2022, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to grant the royal's motion to dismiss the case because of a $500,000 settlement reached between Giuffre and Epstein in 2009.

The day after, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had stripped her son of his military titles and patronages amid the sexual assault lawsuit

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," the palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
Prince Andrew. Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The following month, it emerged that Prince Andrew and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual assault lawsuit. According to documents filed in New York by David Boies, Giuffre's attorney, the two parties planned to file a dismissal upon Giuffre's receipt of the settlement, the amount of which was not disclosed. The attorneys' joint statement did not address the question of Prince Andrew's liability.

"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," the document stated. "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

It continued, "It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

