Get the Look: Meghan Markle's Classic Trench Dress

After cheering on pal Serena Williams at Wimbledon over the weekend alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Sussex was back to business today while stepping out with Prince Harry at an exhibition marking the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela in London. Meghan looked sophisticated and chic in a blush pink sleeveless trench dress by Canadian label NONIE, accessorized with neutral heels, stud earrings and a Mulberry clutch.

What we love most about Meghan’s look is how perfectly transitional her choice of a classic trench-style dress is. In warmer weather, a trench dress is an easy piece to throw on with heels and look instantly polished (just like Meghan!) while in colder months it makes for a fantastic layering piece – try wearing it open over a sweater and jeans with knee-high boots. Regardless of how you style it, a trench dress is a wardrobe staple, which is why we’ve gone ahead and rounded up 9 of our favorite dresses that will take you from now through fall and beyond in royal style.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Scroll down to shop 9 of our favorite trench-style dresses inspired by Meghan Markle, starting at just $45!

Buy It! Chriselle x J.O.A. Asymmetrical Trench Dress, $44.97 (orig. $112); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! CAARA Cold Shoulder Cotton Trench Dress, $54.97 (orig. $138); nordstromrack.com

Buy It! Calvin Klein Sleeveless Trench Dress, $64.99 (orig. $129); saksoff5th.com

Buy It! Mango Buttons Trench Waistcoat, $139.99 (orig. $229.99); mango.com

Buy It! Brooks Brothers Linen-Blend Trench Dress, $199 (orig. $398); brooksbrothers.com

Buy It! L’Agence Maya Wrap Dress, $416.50 (orig. $595); shopbop.com

Buy It! Derek Lam Sleeveless Trench Dress, $460 (orig. $1,150); farfetch.com

Buy It! Unravel Project Off-the-Shoulder Cotton-Canvas Mini Dress, $466 (orig. $1,165); net-a-porter.com

Buy It! Alice + Olivia Carver Open Neck Short Sleeve Trench Coat, $660; orchardmile.com