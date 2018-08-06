Get the Look: Meghan Markle's Pretty Pleated Shirtdress

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 37th birthday – and the nuptials of Prince Harry’s pal, Charlie van Straubenzee – in major style this weekend. While Prince Harry donned a traditional suit for his role as a groomsman, Meghan opted for a navy pleated shirtdress with white, olive and light pink colorblock detailing (now sold out, of course) from Club Monaco. (She also caused a social media stir with a minor wardrobe malfunction, but pulled it off elegantly.) Meghan accessorized her wedding guest look with a Philip Treacy hat, $750 Aquazzura slingback pumps, a $235 Kayu clutch and $1,105 Linda Farrow sunglasses for a look that is equal parts playful, summery and sophisticated.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan’s Club Monaco shirtdress is quite a different look than the gorgeous Oscar de la Renta floral print maxi dress she wore in attendance to the nuptials of Princess Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale in June. While a pretty floral dress is a quintessential summer style, a pleated shirtdress is a classic wardrobe staple; it can be dressed up like Meghan’s for a special occasion, worn to the office with a blazer and heels for a tailored and professional look or dressed down on the weekends with casual accessories, such as sneakers and a denim jacket.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Although Meghan’s exact Club Monaco dress is already sold out (shocker, we know!) there are still plenty of similar options to shop and get her look! Scroll down and shop 7 chic dresses – whether colorblock, pleated or button-up – that will help you get the look of Meghan’s wedding guest style.

