The Duchess of Sussex made her big debut as a very stylish aunt at the royal christening of Prince Louis on Monday, July 9th. Wearing what may be considered as a surprising color choice for summer, Meghan opted for an olive green Ralph Lauren dress with a bateau neckline (a favorite of hers) and belt. She accessorized with a matching clutch, gloves, pumps and hat by Stephen Jones. Meghan’s look may not be as bright as her yellow Brandon Maxwell sheath dress she wore to a London reception celebrating young leaders from around the Commonwealth last week, but it’s certainly appropriate for a daytime church event – and right in line with her affinity for neutral tones.

If you’re a fan of understated style statements, olive green is a perfect alternative to summer’s standard brights; it’s flattering on just about every skin tone and is a chic alternative to an all-black look. Convinced to give the hue a try? We went ahead and rounded up seven of our favorite olive green dresses to help you get her look!

Scroll down to shop 7 surprisingly summery olive green dresses inspired by Meghan Markle!

Want to go full Meghan Markle? Try one of these pairs of matching pumps! But don’t stress if head-to-toe olive isn’t your thing – light pink, white, grey, nude or even floral printed pumps pair perfectly with the hue too!

