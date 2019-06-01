German Prince, Who Once Dated RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer, Weds American Fiancée in Lavish Ceremony

Another royal wedding!

Germany’s Prince Casimir Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn wed American model Alana Camille Bunte at a castle in Germany on Saturday. The lavish, fairytale wedding took place at Schloss Sayn, a castle in Bendorf, according to the Daily Mail.

Bunte wore a long-sleeved, high neck wedding gown and wore her hair pulled back with a tiara. The prince opened for a light yellow vest under his suit jacket, and both accessorized with white flowers.

The model was driven to the ceremony in an open-top convertible, and she smiled and waved at the spectators and guests gathered to view the wedding.

Prince Casimir divorced his first wife, Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, in 2005, and he dated Real Housewives of New York City cast member Tinsley Mortimer in 2009-10.

The newly-married couple met four years ago in London and announced their engagement in summer 2017.

Prince Casimir is the third-oldest child and second-oldest son of German Prince Alexander Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and Countess Gabriela.

He studied management at Middlesex University, and Bunte majored in art and design at the University of the Arts London and Central Saint Martins, according to the Daily Mail.

Mortimer, now 43, started dating the German prince after she and her husband Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer split in 2009 after nearly eight years of marriage.