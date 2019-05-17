George Clooney Speaks Out on Baby Archie Being Born on His Birthday: 'He Stole My Thunder!'

George Clooney isn’t British, royal or able to call Prince George his “cousin,” but he will always have one very special thing in common with Archie Harrison: the same birthday!

That’s not to say that Clooney is necessarily thrilled that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son decided to arrive on the same day as his very own May 6 celebrations — even if the events are separated by a cool 58 years.

“He stole my thunder,” Clooney jokingly told British daytime TV show Lorraine at the U.K. premiere of his Hulu mini-series Catch 22 on Wednesday. “That kid stole my thunder!”

To make matters worse, on May 8 Clooney told Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he “got nothing” for his birthday, which he spent at home with wife Amal, 41 — who graced the Catch 22 red carpet in a dramatic black sequined dress with a gold bodice and stylish clutch.

George Clooney and baby Archie Jeff Spicer/WireImage; Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Archie has received a small mountain of gifts from royal well-wishers, including a golden egg-shaped stone with his name on it that will be hidden in his Windsor garden.

“Can you imagine him finding it and saying: ‘I’ve got a rock and it’s got my name on?’” Harry, 34, told its creator Claire Waldron, during a visit to the Barton Neighbourhood Centre in Oxford, Tuesday. “Thank you very much. I love that.”

Amal and George Clooney Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Clooney and wife Amal, 41 are also looking forward to being introduced to Queen Elizabeth‘s latest great-grandchild. Asked when they are likely to meet Archie, Clooney told the Lorraine show: “I don’t know. Soon I hope.”

This isn’t the first time that Clooney has spoken publicly about Archie. Earlier this month the actor took the time to set the record straight about his status as a potential royal godfather— a rumor based largely on the Clooney’s attendance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May 2018 wedding.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie Press Association via AP

“Everybody loves their rumors,” Clooney told Extra. “It’s not true. You don’t want me to be a godparent of anybody.”

In a nod to the trials of raising 23-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, he jokingly added, “I’m barely a parent at this point. It’s frightening.”