George and Charlotte Steal the Show on the Buckingham Palace Balcony for Trooping the Colour

The littlest royal scene-stealers have arrived!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stepped onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday — and the Trooping the Colour veterans didn’t disappoint.

Taking in her third balcony appearance, 3-year-old Charlotte knew just how to work the crowd of well-wishers below, smiling and waving. George, who turns 5 in July, was just as excited as he watched the roaring fly-past by the Royal Air Force. Little brother, Prince Louis — who is almost 7 weeks old — stayed home during the festivities.

And they expertly showed balcony newbie Meghan Markle the ropes as they took in the celebration with their older cousin, Savannah Phillip, while their new aunt enjoyed her first-ever balcony appearance alongside Prince Harry.

James Whatling/MEGA

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In one of the most memorable moments of the event, George’s older cousin, Savannah Phillips, when she hilariously covered his mouth during the fly past in an effort to try to control his excitement!

George was back to wearing his signature shorts after wearing long pants for the first time for his uncle Harry’s wedding. On Saturday, he wore navy shorts from one of Kate’s go-to children’s wear designers, Amaia. The shorts were paired with the brand’s “Daniel” shirt, a classic short-sleeved shirt in white popelin cotton and navy pipping.

“They look very cute and having a really good time in such a lovely day and occasion,” Amaia Arrieta told PEOPLE.

James Whatling/MEGA

James Whatling/MEGA

During a brief moment during the balcony appearance, Charlotte slipped and fell, but mom Kate was there to pick her right back up and give her a comforting hug before placing her back down to enjoy the rest of the celebrations.

James Whatling/MEGA

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

The centerpiece of London’s highbrow season of festivities honors Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday with the annual ceremony – and it’s one of the most spectacular royal events of the year.

The grand military parade, which takes place in June in hopes of favorable weather – despite the fact that high temperatures often result in fainting spells for at least a few unlucky bear-fur-garbed guards – is a national statement of pageantry to celebrate each British monarch’s official birthday, although Her Majesty’s actual birth date is April 21.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The royal family typically turns out in full force – especially for the grand appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

With more than 1,400 officers, 400 musicians and 200 horses in tow, the Queen is paraded in a carriage from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade across St. James’s Park to inspect her troops, receive a royal salute and take a salute of her own.