Gayle King on Oprah Winfrey's Sit-Down with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Best Interview She's Ever Done'

After discussing Harry's recent interview with James Cordon on CBS This Morning, King, 66, said Winfrey told her that the March 7 TV special with the couple is "the best interview she's ever done."

"We want to remind you Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah," King said. "It's their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties … and I've heard from reliable sources – this is Oprah talking – that it's the best interview she's ever done."

"So I'm curious," King added. "I think that's saying something."

Earlier this month, CBS revealed that Winfrey is going to have an "intimate conversation" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a 90-minute primetime special, airing next Sunday. The announcement came just one day after Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, shared that they are expecting their second child.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," the network said in a statement. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Winfrey, who has long been familiar with the couple, attended their May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle and is also one of Meghan and Harry's neighbors in their Montecito neighborhood in California, where they moved this past summer.

In addition to the upcoming sit-down, Winfrey is teaming up with Harry for a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+.

In a 2019 interview with podcast host and journalist Bryony Gordon, Harry said the series — which will premiere this spring — will unveil examples of "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places."