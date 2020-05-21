Gayle King Denies Oprah Arranged for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Live in Tyler Perry's Home

While Oprah Winfrey has become good friends with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (she attended their royal wedding and is collaborating with Harry on a mental health docuseries), the media mogul didn't set the couple up with living arrangements when they moved to Los Angeles.

Rumors have been swirling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion with their 1-year-old son, Archie — but Gayle King denied reports that Winfrey, who is close friends with Perry, had anything to do with the arrangement.

"Oprah didn't hook that up," the CBS This Morning host told Entertainment Tonight. "Harry and Meghan know people. Tyler knows people. Oprah knows people, but she did not make that connection for Harry and Meghan to live in Tyler's house."

King, who was a guest at Meghan's New York City baby shower in Feb. 2019, is glad that after stepping down from their royal roles in March, the couple is enjoying life as a family of three in Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles.

"They've got a little baby, Archie, they're living in the United States, and I think the fairy tale continues for them and it just makes me happy," she said.

Two years ago, King was reporting live from Windsor at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding at St. George's Chapel.

"I'll never forget it either," the journalist, 65, recalled. "The weather was perfect, she was gorgeous, they drove right by us on that balcony, we could see them, 'Hey, Harry and Meghan!' We had a great shot to see them."

She also recognized the cultural impact of Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, tying the knot.

"It was interesting that people came from all over the world, certainly the United States for two people that they had never met and probably, let's be honest, will never meet," King said. "But everybody was so excited about the story and for the two of them and for what was to come. It really was, you know, here is Meghan Markle who we know — American number one, biracial number two, and falling in love."

"We all as little girls dream of, one day my prince will come. Well, for her he really did come, he really did come and that was very exciting for all of us," she added.

King previously came to Meghan's defense against the British tabloid media, saying, "I don’t think she’s being treated fairly." She also supported the royal couple's decision to keep the birth of their baby private and championed their decision to step down from the roles as senior members of the royal family.

"I think that they made a decision that they think is best for them, and I know that I'm pulling for them 100 percent," King told Entertainment Tonight.

"It's very hard to look at the headlines that said [Queen Elizabeth] was blindsided or they treated the Queen shabbily. That's why I really appreciate that the statement from the Queen herself saying these conversations have been going on for a very long time," she added. "And so it was tough to see her get so battered and beaten because, at the end of the day, these are two people who are in love, who just want to be a family together. And it's no diss on the Queen. It's no diss on the U.K., none of that."

After spending several months on Vancouver Island in Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled in Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles. They quietly spend their evenings at home as a family, but they have also found a way to help out in their new community amid the coronavirus pandemic by delivering meals to those in need through Project Angel Food.

“What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, previously told PEOPLE. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them.”

They also celebrated Archie's milestone first birthday on May 6 with a homemade cake courtesy of mom Meghan.

"Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream," a source told PEOPLE. "And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons."

