Gayle King Just Suggested a Possible Meaning Behind Baby Archie's Name: 'Arch Means Connection'

Gayle King is a big fan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby name choice.

King, who was one of the guests at Meghan’s star-studded baby shower in February, shared her opinion on the royal couple naming their firstborn son Archie Harrison at the CBS Upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday.

“I love the name Archie,” she said. “It’s so interesting that everybody’s weighing in on the name Archie. It’s nobody’s business. I’m sure they don’t care what we think about the name – they both like it.”

The CBS This Morning host continued, “I thought his middle name Harrison, means son of Harry. Arch means connection or something I read. They picked a great name. They picked what works for them. But I loved it.”

Meghan and Harry have effortlessly merged their two different worlds throughout their relationship — from Meghan adapting to royal life and the couple incorporating American touches into their royal wedding.

When cohost Anthony Mason wondered aloud if the new parents got feedback on the name from other members of the royal family, King mused, “I would bet they declared it.”

King, 64, also talked about Meghan and Harry, Plus One, a CBS News special airing on Friday ahead of the couple’s first wedding anniversary this weekend.

“You’re going to look at a love story – two people in love,” she said. “You know the country is cheering them on.”

Last month, just one day after Oprah Winfrey made comments that the Duchess of Sussex, 37, was being treated unfairly, the TV mogul’s good friend also came to the royal’s defense.

“I don’t think she’s being treated fairly, I don’t. I think she is sweet, she is loving, she is kind. She’s extremely generous with her time and her spirit, and I wish we heard more about that,” King told ET.

Despite some of the negative headlines she has received in the British press, Meghan is “doing okay,” King continued. “She’s doing alright. We don’t have to worry about Meghan Markle and Harry. They’re really going to be just fine.”

“And this is the thing, who doesn’t love a good love story?” King added. “Who doesn’t love a couple that’s in love having their first baby? I’m cheering them both on always, I’m very psyched.”

The news anchor also supported the royal couple’s decision to keep the birth of their baby private at first. Royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth, however. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“I think the beauty of what Harry and Meghan can do, because it’s highly unlikely he will be king, they can really live a different kind of life,” she said. “They’re still part of the royal family, they love being part of the royal family and all that comes with that, but I think it also gives them breathing room for things that aren’t traditional. Listen, nothing about their relationship is traditional, and I think that’s a great thing.”