Gary Janetti, the Comedian Behind Your Favorite Prince George Memes, Is Writing a Book

Meet the man behind the memes!

Gary Janetti, the writer and producer who has gained Instagram fame by mocking the British royal family, is set to release a book of essays next year, EW reveals. He also shared the news on his Instagram stories for his nearly 650,000 followers.

The stories in Do You Mind if I Cancel?, set for fall 2019, will draw from his own experiences — and include his signature humor.

“These are essays from my childhood and young adulthood about things that still annoy me,” he tells EW, which shares the essays range from the thrill of living in New York as a young adult to his experience coming out.

Janetti, who married E! fashion host and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski last December, is known for channeling 5-year-old Prince George to poke fun at other members of the royal family.

The Emmy-nominated writer (Will and Grace, Family Guy), 52, reflects on his adoration of social media in an excerpt from the book released to EW.

“I wish to God I were a millennial. I’d be so good at it. Better than these s—y ones,” he writes. “I wouldn’t be wasting my time being offended by every little thing or promoting positive body images or getting involved in politics. I’d be avoiding people. I’d be working from home. I’d be watching TV on my laptop. They don’t know the nightmare it was to actually have to talk to people all the time.”