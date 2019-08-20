Royal Family Stars in Succession Parody, Courtesy of Writer Gary Janetti

Members of the British royal family are the stars of a new parody video created by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti.

Janetti — known for his Instagram memes about the royals — shared clips of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Meghan Markle and more in a video that parallels the opening sequence to HBO’s Succession.

Succession began its second season earlier this month. The hit HBO show follows wealthy media mogul Logan Roy and his children, who are all vying to take control of his lucrative and powerful company once he decides to step down.

Janetti’s clip is set to the Succession title theme song, composed by Nicholas Britell, and features the names of the royal family listed as “cast members” on the show — including baby Archie.

Like the show’s opening sequence, Janetti’s parody video combines vintage, home movie-style footage of the royals with shots of London and clips Buckingham Palace.

Notable shots in the video include Meghan and Harry introducing Archie to the world after his birth, Princess Diana and Charles with a young Harry and William, and Prince George attending his first day of school last year.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Celebrates World Photography Day by Honoring 9-Year-Old Boy’s ‘Fantastic’ Photos

Image zoom Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stephen Pond/Getty Images

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Amid Private Jet Criticism

This isn’t the first time Janetti has satirized the British royals on his popular Instagram account. He’s especially known for channeling 6-year-old George to poke fun at other members of the royal family.

“I’m treating the Instagram account as if it’s a TV series,” Janetti, 53, told The Hollywood Reporter of the thought process behind his posts. “It has an arc, there are little storylines that play out independently, and there are stand-alones. But I think of each post as an episode. I’m trying to play with the form.”