Game of Thrones Queen Natalie Dormer Joins Real Queen Elizabeth at Royal Ascot

Image zoom Natalie Dormer at Royal Ascot on June 20. Chris Jackson/Getty

Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer was back among the royals on Thursday — but a friendlier sort than those on the beloved HBO series.

Dormer joined Queen Elizabeth and members of the royal family at the third day of Royal Ascot, known as “Ladies Day.”

Dormer — who also starred in The Tudors, featuring some of the real-life royals’ ancestors — attended the annual event to hand out a trophy in the first race.

Image zoom Natalie Dormer presents jockey Frankie Dettori with a cup in the first race at Royal Ascot on June 20. James Veysey/Shutterstock

The award came after the traditional carriage ride onto the course, led by the Queen, 93. Joining her were several members of her family, including Princess Eugenie, 29, who is also giving out a trophy but in the second race.

In that contest, the Queen has a horse named Eightsome Reel competing.

Image zoom Natalie Dormer at Royal Ascot. James Veysey/Shutterstock

The five days of racing kicked off on Tuesday, when Prince William and Kate Middleton were among the family members enjoying the sport and socializing.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Yesterday, the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward. and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary at the racecourse. The couple only live only a few miles away at the magnificent mansion, Bagshot Park.