Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio Watch Queen's Funeral Procession While Filming 'Top Chef' in London

Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio were among the thousands of people who lined London's streets to watch Queen Elizabeth be honored for her life of service on Monday.

Simmons, who's currently filming Top Chef season 20 in London, shared an Instagram Story posing with Colicchio and her glam team. In the photo, crowds of people can be seen across the street from them also waiting to catch a glimpse of the procession.

"When the funeral procession rolls right by our @BravoTopChef #London set," she wrote.

Simmons also shared a video to her Story of herself, Colicchio and more climbing over the property's fence to get a better view. "You do what you have to do to get the view," she wrote.

Simmons then posted a clip of the Queen's hearse driving past her. Onlookers cheered and threw flowers along the road.

Colicchio shared a video from the same vantage point as they watched the Queen's car drive by. Her coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, was visible.

King Charles III, 73, and Prince William, 40, made a poignant picture as they arrived at the state funeral for the late Queen at the Palace of Westminster in London on Monday.

Not far behind, Kate Middleton rode alongside her two children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, and Queen Camilla to Westminster Abbey, where the funeral was held.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry drove over to the meeting point with wife Meghan Markle, before switching cars and driving to the procession point with his cousin Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips and the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth.

Her Majesty's coffin processed again through Westminster and was returned to the State Gun Carriage for transport to the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park after the service. Her family followed behind for the 1 ½ mile journey, escorted by detachments of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

At Wellington Arch (the original entrance to Buckingham Palace), the coffin moved into the State Hearse. The car drove an hour west to Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried at St. George's Chapel.