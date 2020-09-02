Future Queens of Europe! Meet All the Female Heirs Set to Take the Throne
The next three generations of U.K. monarchs will be men, but many European countries will have a woman taking the throne next
Princess Victoria of Sweden
Crown Princess Victoria is the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia. Although she has a younger brother, Prince Carl Philip, her place as heir formally went into effect in 1980 with the parliamentary change to the Act of Succession that introduced absolute primogeniture.
When Victoria ascends to the throne, she will be Sweden's fourth queen regnant (after Margaret, Christina and Ulrika Eleonora) and the first since 1720.
Princess Estelle of Sweden
Princess Victoria's daughter is second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne. Like her mother, Princess Estelle would have been displaced by her younger brother, Prince Oscar, before the the absolute primogeniture law went into effect.
Princess Leonor of Spain
Princess Leonor is the elder child of Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. When she ascends to the throne, she will be the first queen regnant since Isabella II (1833 to 1868). Like the U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth, Leonor has a younger sister, Infanta Sofia.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway
Princess Ingrid Alexandra is set to take the throne following the reign of her father, Crown Prince Haakon.
Her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has an elder son named Marius Borg Høiby from a previous relationship who is not part of the monarchy's line of succession.
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium
Princess Elisabeth became heir apparent to the Belgian throne in 2013 following the abdication of her grandfather, King Albert II. She is the the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.
If Elisabeth ascends to the throne as expected, she will become Belgium's first queen regnant. A new act of succession which introduced absolute primogeniture in Belgium was put into effect 10 years before her birth in 1991.
Princess Catharina-Amalia
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have three daughters, the eldest being Princess Catharina-Amalia. She became the heir apparent following the 2013 abdication of her grandmother Queen Beatrix.