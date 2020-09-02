Future Queens of Europe! Meet All the Female Heirs Set to Take the Throne

Crown Princess Victoria is the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia. Although she has a younger brother, Prince Carl Philip, her place as heir formally went into effect in 1980 with the parliamentary change to the Act of Succession that introduced absolute primogeniture.

When Victoria ascends to the throne, she will be Sweden's fourth queen regnant (after Margaret, Christina and Ulrika Eleonora) and the first since 1720.