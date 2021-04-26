Princess Victoria, Prince Haakon and Prince Frederik (along with their spouses and children) are very close

Royals Unite! Future Monarchs from Sweden, Norway and Denmark Catch Up Over Video Chat

This is not your average Zoom call!

The future monarchs of Sweden, Norway and Denmark along with their spouses had a royal catch-up session over video chat on Monday. All three royal couples called in from their homes: Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden from Haga Castle in Stockholm, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway from Skaugum and Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark from their palace in Amalienborg.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couples talked about the royal work and families — and even paused to take a smiley screenshot from the virtual gathering.

Each of the royal pairs also shared photos on social media taken during the call, showing off the relatable tactics they use to take part in the video chats like putting their computers on a stack of books or propping up their tablets with whatever they can find!

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Princess Victoria of Sweden, Princess Mary of Denmark, Princess Mette Marit of Norway and Prince Haakon of Norway Princess Victoria, Princess Mary and Princess Mette-Marit | Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Scandinavian royal families are extremely close, in both their royal duties and their personal connections. It's not rare to see the Swedish, Norwegian and Danish royal families vacationing together or attending significant events like weddings, funerals and christenings.

Crown Princess Maxima and Crown Prince Willem-Alexander, Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling and Danish Crown Princess Mary Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander, Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Haakon, Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik | Credit: Jens Nørgaard Larsen/AFP via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!