Royals Unite! Future Monarchs from Sweden, Norway and Denmark Catch Up Over Video Chat
Princess Victoria, Prince Haakon and Prince Frederik (along with their spouses and children) are very close
This is not your average Zoom call!
The future monarchs of Sweden, Norway and Denmark along with their spouses had a royal catch-up session over video chat on Monday. All three royal couples called in from their homes: Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden from Haga Castle in Stockholm, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway from Skaugum and Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark from their palace in Amalienborg.
The couples talked about the royal work and families — and even paused to take a smiley screenshot from the virtual gathering.
Each of the royal pairs also shared photos on social media taken during the call, showing off the relatable tactics they use to take part in the video chats like putting their computers on a stack of books or propping up their tablets with whatever they can find!
The Scandinavian royal families are extremely close, in both their royal duties and their personal connections. It's not rare to see the Swedish, Norwegian and Danish royal families vacationing together or attending significant events like weddings, funerals and christenings.
In fact, the three heirs and their families are especially close, often choosing each other as godparents to their children. For example, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's daughter Princess Estelle, who is second in line to the Swedish throne, counts Princess Mary of Denmark and Prince Haakon as a few of her godparents (along with the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander!).