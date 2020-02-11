Future Kings Unite! Prince William and Prince Charles Have Rare Outing with Wives Kate and Camilla

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Future kings Prince William and his father Prince Charles joined forces for a rare joint outing on Tuesday — bringing their future queens with them.

On a special day for the heirs to the British throne, who had Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall by their sides, William showed his father a new rehabilitation center for service personnel that is close to his heart.

To beat the chilly winter morning, Princess Kate wore a coat by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress desinger), while Camilla opted for a green wool suit by Mr. Roy. The couples toured the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Leicestershire, where they saw some of the therapy areas and meeting patients as they took part in gym sessions. They were also shown the prosthetics workshop and spoke to patients and staff about the clinical and therapy services on site.

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla’s 2005 Engagement Announcement Said She’d Be ‘Princess Consort’ — Not Queen

Image zoom Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

For the two princes especially, the outing was a chance to publicly put the difficulties that have fallen on the royal family in the past month behind them. William’s brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have exited royal life and are no longer senior working members of the royal family as they start a new life in North America with their 9-month-old son Archie.

While the brothers were said to have not left on “good terms by any means,” according to a family friend, they have been talking more in recent weeks, leading some to hope that they can gradually repair their fractured relationship.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Requests Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & Baby Archie’s Return to U.K. for Royal Event

William, 37, is patron of the appeal for the DMRC, which opened in October 2018. Based at Stanford Hall in Leicestershire, it treats members of the Armed Forces who are suffering from musculoskeletal disorders and injuries, complex trauma and those who need rehabilitation following neurological injury or illness.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The DMRC also provides valuable education, research and training in military rehabilitation, and provides services to a small group of veterans in the form of the Complex Prosthetic Assessment Clinic (CPAC. That is a joint Ministry of Defence and National Health Service England outpatient clinic.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

After the visit, the two royal couples went their separate ways, with Charles and Camilla heading into nearby Leicester to visit a thriving market, meet members of a local women’s charity and watch a performance by local schoolchildren to celebrate the diversity of the city.