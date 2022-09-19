Royals Funeral Guest Reveals Prince Harry's Sweet Gesture to Make Meghan Markle 'Comfortable' at Service The Duke and Duchess of Sussex both appeared emotional at different points during Monday's events By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Phil Boucher Phil Boucher Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 02:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Prince Harry was sure to support Meghan Markle as much as she supported him during Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Speaking with PEOPLE after the poignant services, funeral guest and attorney Pranav Bhanot shared some of the moments he saw between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Westminster Abbey state funeral. "You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions," Bhanot told PEOPLE. "I noticed just how supportive Harry was to Meghan," he continued. "When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock Later on in the day, the couple sat next to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the committal ceremony for the late monarch. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! The service took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle — where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed in May 2018 — on Monday. Meghan, 41, Harry, 38, Kate, 40, William, 40, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, sat in the front row of pews on one side of the Queen's coffin. After walking into the chapel in a procession behind the Queen's coffin, Kate and Prince William stood to the side to let Meghan and Prince Harry into the pew first. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth. As the next two people in the line of succession to the throne, Prince William and Prince George had prominent spots next to each other near the altar. On the opposite side in the front row sat Prince Edward with his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, along with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for a series of charity events without their kids — son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana — when the late monarch died "peacefully" at her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at age 96 on Sept. 8. The couple stayed in the U.K. in order to attend the funeral on Monday as well as a number of events leading up to the service. The Queen will be surrounded by family once she's buried at St. George's Chapel, on which construction began in 1475 by King Edward IV and was completed more than 50 years later by King Henry VIII. Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.