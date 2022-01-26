From 'Shy Di' to Confident Icon: Untold Stories Behind Princess Diana's Most Famous Photos

"The day before Diana was going to see the pyramids [in 1992] we [the press corp] were invited for drinks. And she said to me, 'When people ask me to stand in front of places like the pyramids, I feel awkward, especially when I'm on my own.' I said, 'You could easily pretend to be one of the best models in the world.' And she said, 'I don't like posing. But I will do it really quickly—and once—and you can grab the picture.' She also said, 'I won't tell you when.' So I kept concentrating, and if you can see in the picture, she is posing playfully, for only a second or two. That's why it happened. You can see in the picture she is in that moment. It was like a ballerina with her foot half up. At another time, later, she said to me, 'You did get it, didn't you?' I had instinct. You learn to read how something is going to happen and use your instinct."