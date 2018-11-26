See the Royal Family Through the Years at Frogmore, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Home

The royal couple's new home, which they'll move into "early next year," is a cottage with plenty of lush vegetation surrounding the property

Stephanie Petit
November 26, 2018 03:30 PM
<p><a href="https://people.com/royals/how-prince-harry-women-girls-empowerment-africa-trip/">Prince Harry</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-kate-middleton-prince-royal-foundation-dinner/">Meghan Markle</a>&nbsp;are l<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-meghan-markle-moving-out-kensington-palace/">eaving their home at Kensington Palace</a>, where they have lived since their engagement, for new digs: <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-meghan-markle-frogmore-cottage-photo/">Windsor Castle&#8217;s Frogmore Cottage</a>.</p>
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving their home at Kensington Palace, where they have lived since their engagement, for new digs: Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan and Harry’s new home, located about 30 miles west of London, already carries significant meaning to them. It is close to Frogmore House, where their evening wedding party was held. (They memorably headed to the location in a Jaguar convertible!)

The couple also had their official engagement photos taken on the grounds of Frogmore House.

As a girl, Queen Elizabeth spent time on the estate.

In 1942, she and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, were photographed in the Girl Guides, a scouting troop, uniforms at Frogmore. 

Queen Elizabeth continued to enjoy Frogmore as a mother. In the 1950s, she and her daughter, Princess Anne, spent time with a horse and their famous corgis.

The monarch gathered with her family (including all four children!) during an April 1965 visit to Frogmore. 

Prince Andrew offers his brother Prince Edward, being carried by the Queen, a daffodil while Prince Charles looks on as monarch celebrates her 39th birthday.

Unlike some of the other royal residences, Frogmore House is rarely open to the public. 

The family continued to spend time at Frogmore, including this 1968 visit.

Of course, one of the Queen’s corgis were never too far!

Like Harry and Meghan, Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips celebrated his wedding reception to Autumn at Frogmore House, where the group posed for a family photo. 

A 19th century print shows Frogmore House. 

Queen Victoria of England welcomed Empress of Augusta of Germany in the gardens of Frogmore House. back in 1872.

On the grounds of Frogmore is the mausoleum that entombs Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. Three of Queen Victoria’s children – Princess Helena, Prince Arthur and Princess Louise – are also interred there, along with many other members of the royal family. In the adjacent Frogmore gardens is the mausoleum of Queen Victoria’s mother, the Duchess of Kent.

In 1986, Queen Victoria’s mausoleum was opened to the public, drawing crowds of people to the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The mausoleum was opened again in 2001 to mark the 100th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s death on the Isle of Wight on 22/01/1901. It is usually only opened on the Wednesday closest to Queen Victoria’s birthday in May.

