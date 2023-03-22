How Protests in France Could Affect King Charles and Queen Camilla's First Overseas Visit of New Reign

King Charles and Queen Camilla were set to attend a state banquet at Versailles hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on March 22, 2023 11:41 AM
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at Bolton Town House
King Charles and Queen Camilla at Sandringham recently . Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla could be adjusting the agenda of their upcoming state visit to France as members of the public protest President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age.

PEOPLE understands that Buckingham Palace is closely monitoring the situation and taking advice from the U.K.'s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as well as French officials. Logistics of the tour, which is set to begin on Sunday in France, may be impacted.

The Associated Press reports that 234 people were arrested in Paris this week, mostly for setting garbage on fire in the streets. Garbage collectors and other workers are striking over Macron's bold move to push through legislation raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote in Parliament. Reuters reports that Tuesday marked the sixth night of unrest in the country. Macron, 45, is reportedly eager to "calm things down," per the outlet.

A protester on a traffic light holds a placard reading "Macron at the service of Black Rock, Black bloc at the service of the people" during a demonstration on Place de la Concorde after the French government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49,3 of the constitution, in Paris on March 16, 2023. - The French president on March 16 rammed a controversial pension reform through parliament without a vote, deploying a rarely used constitutional power that risks inflaming protests. The move was an admission that his government lacked a majority in the National Assembly to pass the legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, would visit France and Germany at the end of March for the first overseas visits of the new royal reign.

The tour was set to run from March 26 to March 31, packing between 25 to 30 different engagements across the two countries in six days. Highlights in France were due to include a spectacular state banquet at Versailles hosted by President Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, and a ceremony of Remembrance and wreath laying at the Arc de Triomphe.

A protester sits on top of a lamp post with a placard that reads "Macron at the service of Black Rock, Black Block at the service of the people" as demonstrators light fires at Place de la Concorde in protest to the French Government pushing their Pension Reform through France's Parliament without a vote after enacting article 49.3 of the constitution, on March 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Labour unions had fought the government's pension reform with months of protests in a bid to stop the age of retirement in France increasing from 62 to 64.
Kiran Ridley/Getty

While Charles has officially traveled the world for decades in his role as the Prince of Wales while supporting his late mother Queen Elizabeth, this is his first landmark tour as head of state and monarch.

"The visit will celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a palace spokesperson said when the trip was announced. "It is also a chance to look forwards and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether that be to tackle climate change; respond to the conflict in Ukraine; seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"As well as speaking to the strength of the United Kingdom's bilateral relationships with France and Germany, Their Majesties' visit will include engagements highlighting the importance of sustainability and community — key themes which have been embraced by citizens of all our countries. There will also be opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices and challenges of our shared past, out of which has come an enduring legacy of cooperation and reconciliation," the spokesperson continued.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Chris Jackson/Getty

Some royal watchers had speculated that King Charles and Queen Camilla would concentrate on one of the countries of the Commonwealth for the new monarch's first official tour. However, the two European capitals have apparently been chosen to underscore historical links with European neighbors in the aftermath of the U.K. leaving the European Union and the war on Ukraine.

Palace officials point out that all travel is at the request of the British government and follows invitations from the two countries as well.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort leave after visiting Bolton Town Hall
Charles and Camilla Announce the Destination of Their First Royal Tour as King and Queen
King Charles and President Biden
White House Says 'The U.S. Will Be Represented' at King Charles' Coronation
Queen Consort Camilla arrives at Cheltenham Festival for Ladies' Day
Queen Camilla Is Off to the Races! Royal Wears Queen Elizabeth's Horse Brooch at Cheltenham Festival
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
King Charles Remembers Queen Elizabeth in His First Commonwealth Day Address as Monarch
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Colchester Castle on March 7, 2023 in Colchester, England.
Queen Camilla Forced to Cancel Royal Outings for Unexpected Reason — as King Charles Continues Plans
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang on to Their Hats on Windy Commonwealth Day
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Hang On to Their Hats at Windy Commonwealth Day Service
Brian May
King Charles Knights Queen! See Brian May Receive His Honor at Buckingham Palace
Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Kate Middleton Wears Special Gift from King Charles for Her First Commonwealth Day as Princess of Wales
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Use New Portrait — First Seen Displayed in the Palace — for a Special Card
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles Displays Glamorous New Photo with Queen Camilla While Meeting Ukraine's President
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit during State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster on May 18, 2016 in London, England. The State Opening of Parliament is the formal start of the parliamentary year. This year's Queen's Speech, setting out the government's agenda for the coming session, is expected to outline policy on prison reform, tuition fee rises and reveal the potential site of a UK spaceport.
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make Royal History at Their Coronation This May
Camilla, Queen Consort during a visit to The Emmaus Community at Bobby Vincent House in West Norwood
Queen Camilla Pulls Out of Scheduled Engagement with King Charles Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Buckingham Palace, London
King Charles Hosts Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace During Surprise Visit to the U.K.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Announces Exciting Coronation Initiative Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Major Tony Harris speaks with King Charles III ahead of a trench attack and defence simulation for Ukrainian military recruits
King Charles Tells Ukraine Military Recruits 'You Are Amazing' as They Train in the U.K.
Britain's King Charles III receives flowers as he visits the University of East London to mark the University's 125th anniversary and open a new frontline medical teaching hub on February 8, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers