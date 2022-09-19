Ex-King of Spain Juan Carlos Attends Queen's Funeral with Son King Felipe and Queen Letizia amid Exile

Former King of Spain Juan Carlos appeared at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday.

Juan Carlos — who briefly reunited with his family in May after a two-year self-imposed exile amid allegations of tax fraud and money laundering in 2020 — attended the service alongside his son, King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia.

The event marks the first time the former king has appeared alongside his son and daughter-in-law since he left Spain under a cloud of scandal. Juan Carlos, who was once revered for his role in Spain's transition to democracy, abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son, who has since distanced himself from his father.

Though King Felipe and Queen Letizia were there to officially represent Spain, Juan Carlos received a private invitation because he is related to the late monarch. Both Queen Elizabeth and Juan Carlos were the great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria.

Along with the Spanish royals, members of other European royal families including Denmark, Belgium and Monaco were in attendance at the Westminster Abbey service.

Following the service at Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin was placed back onto the state gun carriage to pass Buckingham Palace one last time en route to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park. Then it will make the journey to her final resting place at Windsor Castle.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the family join the coffin's procession, set to reach St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at about 3:52 p.m. More than 800 people are expected to attend the Queen's committal service there, and the event will have a more intimate feel than the state funeral.

The guests present at Westminster Abbey will not follow for the ceremony at Windsor. Instead, the pews will be filled with some of the people who knew the Queen best: her personal staff and those who worked on her estates.

Last week, King Charles III addressed the U.K. for the first time after the Queen died at the age of 96 on Sept, 8. Among the changes announced, Charles, 73, shared that Prince William and Kate Middleton had inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their three children — who are now the second, third and fourth in line to the throne — go from being Princes and Princess of Cambridge to being Princes and Princess of Wales. Therefore, they are now Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.