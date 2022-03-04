Exiled Former King Juan Carlos May Return to Spain After Prosecutors Drop Fraud Investigation

The ex-King has been living in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates amid his financial scandal

Spanish prosecutors have cleared the way for Spain's former King Juan Carlos I to return home.

The 84-year old royal fled his country in August 2020 amid allegations of tax fraud and money laundering. Since his sudden departure, he has been living in self-imposed exile in the United Arab Emirates.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, Spain's Public Prosecutor's Office announced that it has dropped three separate investigations into the former King's financial affairs, citing insufficient evidence, the statute of limitations, and immunity he held while serving as head of state.

A similar investigation opened by Swiss authorities concerning "aggravated money laundering" was dropped in Geneva in December for the same reasons.

In making its announcement, the Spanish prosecutor stressed its decision did not mean absolution.

"The public prosecutor wishes to make it clear that, despite the investigation, no criminal action can be taken against His Majesty Juan Carlos de Borbón for the reasons outlined in the decree – basically the lack of incriminating evidence, the statute of limitations, the inviolability of the head of state, and tax regularisation," the Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement read, according to The Guardian.

King Juan Carlos of Spain King Juan Carlos of Spain | Credit: Daniel Perez/Getty

According to Spanish media reports, Juan Carlos' attorney Javier Sancho-Junco hailed the decision and will shortly travel to the U.A.E. to discuss the ex-King's next moves with him.

One of the investigations dropped by Spain's Public Prosecutor's Office delved into claims that the former King received kickbacks of up to $100 million for his role in an $8.5 billion Saudi rail contract awarded to a consortium of Spanish firms in 2011.

Wednesday's announcement conceded that investigators were unable to "to establish, even indirectly, any link between the aforementioned ($100 million) sum... and the awarding of the project for the construction of a high-speed rail line in Saudi Arabia, nor, similarly, has it found that the sum was related to any kind of commission."

Attorneys for Juan Carlos had defended the $100 million as a gift, and that a large portion of it — as much as $75 million — was reportedly "regifted" by the King to his then-mistress German-born Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. The two other cases dropped in Spain on Wednesday involved the alleged fraudulent use of credit cards and offshore accounts.

Juan Carlos served as King from 1975 until he abdicated in favor of his son in 2014. A controversial figure in the country's transition after the Franco dictatorship, his resignation occurred amid a series of embarrassing scandals for the royal family.

Though he withdrew from public life in May 2019, his son King Felipe VI further distanced himself from his father's scandals by taking the unusual step of renouncing the ex-King's fortune and ending his $215,000 annual state pension in March 2020.

King Felipe VI of Spain and King Juan Carlos King Felipe VI of Spain and King Juan Carlos | Credit: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Juan Carlos' decision to flee in August 2020, which he explained in a letter to his son, came as investigators in two countries closed in on him. Since his departure, Spanish media has reported that the ex-King has been living in a luxurious six-bedroom mansion on Zaya Nurai Island, an enclave off Abu Dhabi. Though his wife Queen Sophia did not accompany him into exile, he has been visited by his two daughters Elena and Cristina.

The Spanish prosecutor's decision to drop the investigations does not end Juan Carlos' legal woes. In December, a case began in London's High Court with Sayn-Wittgenstein accusing her former lover of having used Spain's secret service to spy on her and her children. She is seeking damages for mental pain and anguish.